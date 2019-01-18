Mini celebrates 60 years with a special edition shamrock green Cooper S

A vibrantly green version of the iconic Cooper S is released in conjunction with the Mini 60 Year Anniversary Edition. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 18 ― For Mini's 60th anniversary, the company will be releasing the Mini 60 Years Edition, a vibrantly green version of the iconic Cooper S.

In honour of turning "60 years young," Mini has given its classic Cooper S a fresh coat of a British Racing Green paint and a reupholstered interior.

Not only did the exterior get a special color to celebrate the occasion, but the hood also got a pair of black stripes on either side with the left one featuring a bold 60 Years logo. The side scuttles, too, have been decorated to feature the special edition icon.

A new set of 17-inch, two-tone wheels have been exclusively designed for this unique Cooper S.

Past meets present with the #MINI #60Years Edition inspired by our beginnings in 1959. Iconic design and go kart handling all wrapped in our British Racing Green. https://t.co/M5WWnp70Zj pic.twitter.com/LAi0zFkGV2 — MINI UK (@MINIUK) January 16, 2019

The interior was reupholstered in a rich, brown leather trimmed with British Racing Green accents to match the body, and, of course, the driver's seat features a patch with the 60 Years anniversary logo which has also been integrated into the black leather steering wheel.

The cabin is outfitted with customizable ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation.

As for the specs, sources say that the model will take on the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine used by the standard Cooper S, giving the special edition a top speed of 146 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds.

Only 500 Mini 60 Years Edition models will be available in March for £29,990 (RM159,917), about £3,000 more expensive than the most spendy model on the standard Cooper line. ― AFP-Relaxnews