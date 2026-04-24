BEIJING, April 21 — China has imposed restrictions on seven European entities related to the defence sector, Beijing said today, citing their involvement in alleged arms sales or “collusion” with Taiwan.

The measures, which took effect immediately, are needed “to safeguard national security and interests and fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation”, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The curbs apply to companies including Belgian guns manufacturer FN Herstal and German defence electronics firm Hensoldt, as well as the national aerospace research and development centre in the Czech Republic, VZLU Aerospace.

They prohibit exports of “dual-use items” to the seven named entities or transfers of such items that originated in China by “foreign organisations and individuals”, the statement said.

“Any ongoing related activities must be immediately ceased,” the statement said.

Applications could be submitted to the commerce ministry “in special circumstances where export is truly necessary”, it added.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of it one day — by force if necessary.

In a separate statement, an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said that the measures target “only a small number of EU entities involved in military-related activities, specifically those that have participated in arms sales to Taiwan or engaged in collusion with Taiwan”.

“Law-abiding and trustworthy EU entities have absolutely no cause for concern,” the statement added.

Beijing has tightened export controls in recent years, complicating access overseas to Chinese technology and products in certain strategic areas.

In February, the commerce ministry imposed export controls against 20 Japanese entities, ramping up pressure on Tokyo in the midst of heightened political tensions sparked by comments on Taiwan in November by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Prior to that, China’s curbs on rare earth exports last year sparked global concerns over supply, also giving Beijing crucial leverage in trade talks with Washington.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China warned in a report earlier this month that Beijing’s stringent export controls — particularly on rare earths — are posing a “long-term business risk”. — AFP