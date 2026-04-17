YANGON, April 17 — Myanmar’s coup-ousted and detained democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi had her sentence reduced Friday as part of a mass amnesty, a source close to her legal case told AFP.

The source — speaking anonymously for security reasons — confirmed the new year amnesty by leader Min Aung Hlaing cutting the remaining terms of sentences under 40 years by one-sixth “also applies to her”.

Suu Kyi is currently serving a 27-year sentence, but it is unclear how much of her term remained before the commutation order by Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 coup against her. — AFP