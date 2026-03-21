JERUSALEM, March 21 — The Israeli military said it launched strikes on “regime targets” in Tehran early today, after reporting several rounds of Iranian missile fire at Israel.

The Iranian capital has come under near daily bombardment since a joint US-Israeli attack started the war on February 28, killing top officials including the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks at Israel, US interests in the Gulf and other targets in the region.

A brief Israeli military statement on Saturday said forces were “striking Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran” following an earlier air raid targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

There were no immediate details on the outcome of the strikes.

The military earlier said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” at least three times within six hours.

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of Israel, according to the military’s Home Front Command, and there were no reports of casualties.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli military said recent strikes on Tehran had targeted ballistic missile sites.

“The IDF (military) will continue to deepen the degradation of the Iranian regime’s fire array,” it said. — AFP