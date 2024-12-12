SEOUL, Dec 12 — South Korea’s top court upheld today a two-year jail term for an opposition lawmaker on charges including bribery and academic fraud in a scandal that has deepened the political divide in the country and disenchanted many young voters.

The verdict stripped Cho Kuk, a former justice minister and President Yoon Suk Yeol’s adversary who now runs the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, of his seat in parliament and his right to run for office for the next five years.

It could also undermine the opposition camp’s all-out efforts to

impeach

Yoon over his martial law attempt in a vote scheduled for Saturday, even though another member will inherit Cho’s seat — among the party’s 12 in the single-chamber, 300-seat assembly.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Cho early last year of falsifying documents to send his children to prestigious high schools and universities, taking 6 million won (US$4,200) in bribery in the form of their scholarships, and peddling influence to hamper a corruption investigation involving a confidant to then President Moon Jae-in.

The Supreme Court confirmed the lower court’s ruling that sentenced him to two years in prison and a fine of 6 million won, saying in a statement that there was no error in that decision.

It was unclear when Cho will be imprisoned. He has denied wrongdoing and said after the verdict that he would accept it with a “heavy heart” and his party would continue activities.

“I have a lot to say, but I won’t,” he told a news conference. “But it doesn’t mean that our party is backing down.”

His party earlier said in a statement that it respects the verdict but expressed regret, adding that Yoon had ordered a “brutal” investigation against Cho when he was prosecutor-general.

“His role is crucial in resolving the mess that Yoon’s gang has made. Why now?” the party said in a statement.

Once a star law professor, Cho was a key aide to Moon and briefly served as justice minister before resigning and being indicted in late 2019.

Cho’s scandal divided the already polarised country and frustrated many young voters, dealing a crushing blow to Moon’s progressive Democratic Party and making way for Yoon’s foray into politics and eventual election victory in 2022. — Reuters