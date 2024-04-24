LONDON, April 24 — Three people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a secondary school in Wales today, police said.

The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School about 100 kilometres northwest of Cardiff. Two air ambulances were seen at school along with a number of police vehicles.

“Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment,” a police spokeswoman said, adding that one person has been arrested and police were not looking for anyone else.

Police said they are aware of footage of the incident circulating on social media. One video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.

Karen Davies, a governor at the school, told Wales Online that she believed the incident was a stabbing and that two members of staff were injured.

“I have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are,” she said.

Amman Valley School is attended by 1,450 school pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “shocked to hear” about the “serious incident”. — AFP