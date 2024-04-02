LIMA, April 2 — Three of Peru’s Cabinet ministers abruptly resigned yesterday as a fresh political scandal involving luxury watches targeted President Dina Boluarte, adding more volatility to the South American nation’s increasingly rocky politics.

The trio of resignations, including the interior minister, follow a probe launched into allegations of illicit enrichment by the president, who is being investigated over her high-end Rolex watches.

Police and prosecutors raided Boluarte’s home and office over the weekend looking for evidence of the origin of at least three Rolex watches. Boluarte has denied wrongdoing and insisted that she purchased the watches with her own money.

Interior Minister Victor Torres announced his decision to step down yesterday, which was followed by resignations from the education and women’s ministers. All voiced support for Boluarte, with one calling the police raid on the president’s home “unnecessary” and “excessive.”

“I’m leaving in peace with my hands clean,” Torres told reporters, insisting that his resignation was due to “family and health issues.” The other two ministers did not give reasons for their resignations.

The resignations come as Boluarte’s prime minister, who took office last month, aims to win a vote of support from Congress, as is customary, with the president’s government fearful that the opposition-controlled legislative body might deny the prime minister its support.

Cabinet members were arriving to the government palace in the capital Lima yesterday evening, ahead of the naming of new ministers by the embattled president, according to a government statement.

In addition to replacing the three ministers who resigned yesterday, local media reported that the president is also expected to replace vacancies at the head of the agriculture and trade ministries.

A former vice president, Boluarte ascended to the presidency in late 2022 as the sixth president in six years following President Pedro Castillo’s removal and arrest on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. — Reuters