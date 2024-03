CAIRO, March 3 — A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo today to hold ceasefire talks on Gaza, a senior official told Reuters.

The delegation is being led by Hamas’ deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, the official added.

A Palestinian official familiar with the truce talks told Reuters that they were not yet close to finalising a deal, when asked if one was imminent.

An Israeli delegation is also expected to arrive in Cairo to take part in the talks. — Reuters

