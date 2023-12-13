BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Thailand granted visa exemption for Japanese entering the kingdom for short-term business trips, in a bid to encourage economic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said the cabinet on Tuesday approved a visa exemption for holders of Japanese passports or valid travel documents entering the kingdom temporarily for short-term business purposes.

She said these travellers will be exempted, as special cases, from obtaining visas and permitted to stay for a period of not more than 30 days starting Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2026.

“The exemption is intended to encourage economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly through the promotion of trade, investment and business activities, intended to stimulate the economy as a whole.

“In addition to promoting economic cooperation between the two countries, Japanese expertise is sought in areas that the Thai government is keen to promote, including in green industries, electric vehicles, biomedical services, the digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture, and human resource development,” she said in a statement today.

At present, Japanese passport holders are granted visa-free entry for 30 days to Thailand for the purpose of tourism. — Bernama

