RIYADH, Nov 26 — Unidentified armed individuals are believed to have seized oil cargo vessel “Central Park” in the Gulf of Aden today, a US defence official said.

The small oil tanker (19,998 metric tonnes) is managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company, LSEG data shows.

The incident follows seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week. The group threatened to target more Israeli vessels. — Reuters

