BEIJING, Nov 23 — The Philippines “enlisted foreign forces” to patrol the South China Sea and has been stirring up trouble since Tuesday, the southern theatre command of China’s military said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to the United States.

The military will maintain high vigilance, resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and resolutely safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, it said.

The militaries of the Philippines and the United States launched joint patrols on Tuesday in waters near Taiwan, officials of the Southeast Asian nation said. — Reuters

