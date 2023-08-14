ROME, Aug 14 — The airport at Catania in Sicily, a top Italian tourist destination, has halted all flights after a new eruption at nearby Mount Etna, its operator said today.

“Because of an eruption at Etna... all departures and arrivals are cancelled until 1.00pm local time (7.00pm Malaysian time),” the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 3,324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on May 21 due to an eruption

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily. — AFP