WELLINGTON, May 18 — Police recovered the first two bodies today from the charred interior of a New Zealand hostel that was engulfed in fire two days earlier, killing at least six people.

As a white car drove the remains away from the building in central Wellington, emergency workers bowed their heads and a man and a woman chanted in a mark of respect.

Police say they have launched a homicide investigation, suspecting an arsonist may have set alight the 92-room, four-storey Loafers Lodge in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to recover those who lost their lives as quickly as possible,” said police acting district commander Dion Bennett.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all those impacted by this tragedy, particularly those who are still waiting for news of their loved ones.”

Firefighters said they had located six bodies within the hostel but a collapsed roof on the top floor made it impossible to search everywhere. Police say the toll may rise. — AFP