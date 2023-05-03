MOSCOW, May 3 —The influential speaker of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, demanded the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime” in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin today.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Volodin said that Russia should not negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after the purported attack, which Kyiv denied.

Russia has previously said it is open to negotiations, while making clear it would only enter talks on its own terms. — Reuters