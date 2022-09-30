Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on October 14. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Sept 30 ― Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today, as the country scrapped one of the last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era.

“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese said during a media briefing.

After largely containing the virus through tough border restrictions and snap lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs in the wake of higher vaccinations. ― Reuters