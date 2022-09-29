Ukraine's President Volodymyr has called an emergency meeting in the wake of Russia's announcement of annexing Ukraine territory. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Sept 29 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called an emergency meeting of top security and defence officials for tomorrow, his spokesperson said today.

Serhiy Nykyforov announced the meeting on Facebook after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign formal documents tomorrow proclaiming Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv called sham referendums organised by Russia at gunpoint.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be announced later,” Nykyforov said. — Reuters