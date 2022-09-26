Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said it was time for a government that was 'on your side'. — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Sept 26 — Britain’s opposition Labour Party would pursue a responsible fiscal policy that provides funds for public services, its finance policy chief Rachel Reeves said today, criticising the Conservative government for gambling with the economy.

“It is becoming clearer by the day that Labour is the party of economic responsibility and the party of social justice,” Reeves told the party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Liverpool. “It is time for a government that is on your side, and that government is a Labour government.” — Reuters