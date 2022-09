British Prime Minister Liz Truss is looking to 'find a way forward' for a negotiated solution about Northern Ireland. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 25 —Britain is still seeking a negotiated solution with the European Union to resolve a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal that Britain has attempted to override, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

“What I want to do is find a way forward and my preference is a negotiated solution with the EU,” Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast today. — Reuters