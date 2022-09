Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. — Jane Barlow/Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 6 — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as prime minister today during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

“The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration, the statement said.

“Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.” — Reuters