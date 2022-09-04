File picture shows Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, taking part in a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Sept 4 — The Hamas Islamist movement ruling the Gaza Strip announced today that it executed five Palestinians, including two for "collaboration" with Israel.

"On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases," Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the defendants had previously been given "their full rights to defend themselves".

Hamas's interior ministry provided the initials and years of birth of the five executed Palestinians, but did not give their full names.

The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1978 and 1968.

The older of the two was a resident of Khan Yunis in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip. He was convicted of supplying Israel in 1991 with "information on men of the resistance, their residence... and the location of rocket launchpads", Hamas said.

The second was condemned for supplying Israel in 2001 with intelligence "that led to the targeting and martyrdom of citizens" by Israeli forces, the statement added.

The three others executed on Sunday had been convicted of murder, the statement said. — AFP