NEW YORK, Aug 31 — The US Food and Drug Administration today authorised the retooled Covid-19 booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

Both updated vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all previous Covid shots, as the country prepares for another broad vaccination campaign in the fall. — Reuters