Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022. — Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

KYIV, Aug 25 — The death toll from a Russian strike on a Ukrainian railway station has increased to 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday as the country marked six months of war.

“Chaplino is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, including five people who burned in a car. A youth died, he was 11 years old, a Russian rocket destroyed his house,” he said in his daily address, revising an earlier toll. — AFP