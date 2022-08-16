The overall increase threatens the 27 member EU’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 from 1990 levels. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Aug 16 — Greenhouse gas emissions across the European Union rose in the first quarter from a year earlier, but remained just below pre-pandemic levels, the bloc’s statistics office said today.

Eurostat said greenhouse gas emissions from businesses, households and government activities amounted to 1,029 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, up 6 per cent year-on-year but below 1,035 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2019.

Households contributed 24 per cent of emissions for the period, Eurostat said, closely followed by the energy supply and manufacturing sectors, respectively accounting for 21 per cent and 20 per cent.

It added emissions increased in all sectors year-on-year - except for households where they were unchanged - reflecting an economic recovery from the pandemic.

Almost all member states registered an increase from the same period last year, with Bulgaria showing the largest rise across the bloc with a 38 per cent jump, followed by Malta with a 21 per cent increase.

The Netherlands and Finland were the only EU states to record a decrease compared with the first quarter of 2021.

The overall increase threatens the 27 member EU’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 from 1990 levels, and reach net zero emissions by 2050 - a plan that entails the closure of coal-powered plants.

The war in Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions imposed on Russia - the EU’s main energy supplier - have prompted the bloc to save gas and store it this winter, fearing a total halt of Russian gas flows.

Some European countries are considering bringing back coal to achieve this target. — Reuters