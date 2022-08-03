SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — Further engagement with Myanmar’s military rulers will be of limited value unless progress is demonstrated in implementing an agreed peace plan, Singapore’s foreign ministry said today, summarising discussions at a regional meeting.

Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) noted recent executions by the junta were a grave setback for Asean’s peace process and disrespected the special envoy’s efforts to find a solution to the conflict, the ministry said in a statement. — Reuters