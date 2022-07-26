ATHENS, July 26 — Three people were arrested today over the death of a British tourist, who was fatally injured by a helicopter’s blades, state news agency ANA said.

The helicopter’s pilot and two ground crew at a private heliport at Spata, near Athens, were held for questioning, the agency said.

The 21-year-old Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down.

He had just disembarked from a private flight last evening from the popular tourist island of Mykonos, along with three other people, media reports said. — AFP