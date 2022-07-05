A gunfire broke out late yesterday near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of a festival with a large number of people watching a fireworks show after a concert. ― Reuters pic

PHILADELPHIA, July 5 ― Two Philadelphia police officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show with the crowd scattering in panic when shots were fired, local authorities said.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where six people were killed and over 36 were wounded.

Both officers in Philadelphia were in stable condition after the non-life threatening injuries, CBS3 Philadelphia said, citing the police department. Police were searching for the shooter.

Video cited by local media showed people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after shots were fired.

The gunfire broke out late yesterday near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of a festival with a large number of people watching a fireworks show after a concert.

“There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” emergency authorities said, referring to the shooting.

Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.

“I didn't hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,'” one woman told an NBC affiliate.

One officer sustained a graze wound to the head and the other a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to NBC10. ― Reuters