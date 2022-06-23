A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris and found in a farmhouse in central Italy is seen during the ceremony to return to France at the French embassy in Rome, Italy. July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 23 —Eight people were found guilty of stealing a mural by street artist Banksy from the famous Bataclan night club in Paris and handed prison sentences ranging from several months to four years by a French court today.

In June 2018, Banksy created a mural of a veiled, mournful female figure on a fire exit door of the Bataclan concert venue, where 90 people were killed by Islamist gunmen during a wave of simultaneous attacks across Paris on November 13, 2015.

The door, stolen in January 2019, was found in 2020 in a farmhouse by the Italian police and given back to France. — Reuters