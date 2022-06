Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of the Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 12 — Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in and around Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk, Britain's Defence Ministry said today.

Russia has likely started preparing to deploy the third battalion from some combat formations in recent weeks, the ministry said in its latest intelligence update posted on Twitter. — Reuters