The US said it would continue to 'monitor the situation' with North Korea's missile launches. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 4 —The United States condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch today and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilising actions, the US military said in a statement.

“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation,” it said. — Reuters