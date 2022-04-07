Sri Lanka foreign minister says government still holds majority in parliament

A person holds a placard demanding Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign after his government lost its majority in the parliament, during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

COLOMBO, April 7 — Sri Lanka’s government still has a majority in parliament and there is no consensus on who can replace the president and the prime minister despite protests against an economic crisis, the foreign ministry said today detailing a briefing of overseas diplomats.

“The foreign minister pointed out that the current government still held a majority in parliament and that despite the agitation, there was no consensus on who can replace the current president, prime minister and the parliament,” Minister of Foreign Affairs G. L. Peiris was quoted as saying by his ministry in a statement.

Peiris briefed the diplomatic corps yesterday. — Reuters