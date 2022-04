Russia has denied allegations of war crimes. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 4 — Russia’s chief investigator today ordered an official examination of what he called a Ukrainian “provocation” after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered that a probe be opened on the basis that Ukraine had spread “deliberately false information” about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement. — Reuters