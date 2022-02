Tehran says it is 'in a hurry' to reach agreement. — Picture by EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via Reuters

DUBAI, Feb 14 — Iran is keen to reach a swift agreement with world powers in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected, the Iranian foreign minister said today.

“Tehran is in a hurry to reach agreement in Vienna, but this should be within the framework of our national interest,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference, in which he also urged Western powers to stop “playing with time”. — Reuters