File photo of a woman holding a small bottle labelled with a ‘Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine’ sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 27 — Britain should cut the gap between the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and the booster jab from six to five months, Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said today as the new Omicron variant sparked concern around the world.

“This new variant is a wake-up call,” said Labour’s junior health spokesman Alex Norris. “The pandemic is not over. We need to urgently bolster our defences to keep the virus at bay.” — Reuters