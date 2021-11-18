Germany recommends booster shots for all adult population

The committee, known as STIKO, said it also recommends booster shots to be administered with an mRNA vaccine. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Nov 18 — Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommended Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for all people aged over 18 today as the number of coronavirus infections hits a new record in Europe’s largest economy.

The committee, known as STIKO, said it also recommends booster shots to be administered with an mRNA vaccine and that a booster should be given six months after the last vaccine dose.

A shortening of the vaccination interval to five months can be considered in individual cases or if there is enough capacity, it added. — Reuters