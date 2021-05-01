India posts record daily rise in Covid-19 cases of 401,993

A man tries to lift a woman who fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW DELHI, May 1 — India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,523 over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases. — Reuters

MORE TO COME.