UK PM Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile up

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied making the supposed remark. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, April 26 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he did not say he would rather bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third coronavirus lockdown.

Asked whether he had made the remark, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson said: “No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and, and they have.” — Reuters