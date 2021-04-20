Thai PM says not attending Asean summit on Myanmar in Jakarta

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also foreign minister, at the meeting of Asean leaders at the bloc’s Jakarta headquarters. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 20 — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said today that he would not be attending a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Jakarta on April 24, where the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar is set to be discussed.

