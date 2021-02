A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease vaccine, during a government-organised media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

HONG KONG, Feb 18 — Hong Kong has formally approved China’s Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, the city’s health secretary said today, paving the way for its introduction in the global financial hub.

In a statement, Sophia Chan said the vaccine met the “safety, efficacy and quality requirements specified in Hong Kong emergency situations”. — Reuters