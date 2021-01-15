Malay Mail

Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet’s ‘black box’, according to navy

Friday, 15 Jan 2021 05:50 PM MYT

Indonesian navy personnel participate in the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 12, 2021. — Reuters pic
JAKARTA, Jan 15 — Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said today.

“We’ve found the body or casing, we’ve found the beacon and now we’re looking for the memory,” Abdul told reporters aboard the navy ship Rigel, which was televised live.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane’s black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an impact. — Reuters

