India may authorise some Covid-19 vaccines in weeks, says health secretary

Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca’s Covidshield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, are in trial stages in India. — Reuters pic NEW DELHI, Dec 8 — India’s government regulator could grant a license to some developers of Covid-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, the country’s top health official said today.

Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca’s Covidshield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, are in trial stages, Federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference.

Bhushan said Bharat Biotech had sought emergency-use authorisation from India’s drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer and Astra Zeneca have already applied for emergency-use authorisation in India. — Reuters