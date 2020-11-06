WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish Covid-19 mink outbreak

GENEVA, Nov 6 — The World Health Organisation said today it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.
Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19, told a WHO news briefing in Geneva that the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was “a concern”. The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, a second WHO expert said.
“We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events,” van Kerkhove told a WHO news briefing in Geneva. — Reuters