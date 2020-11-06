WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish Covid-19 mink outbreak

In this file photo taken October 8, 2020 employees from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Danish Emergency Management Agency wearing PPE arrive to start killing minks in Gjol, Denmark. — Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix pic via AFP GENEVA, Nov 6 — The World Health Organisation said today it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19, told a WHO news briefing in Geneva that the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was “a concern”. The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, a second WHO expert said.

“We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events,” van Kerkhove told a WHO news briefing in Geneva. — Reuters