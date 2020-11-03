Leaders face 'critical moment' as Covid cases spike, says WHO chief

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) and Michael J. Ryan, the Health Emergencies Programme chief, at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Nov 3 — World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a “critical moment for action.”

“This is another critical moment for action,” he said. “Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. Seize the opportunity, it's not too late.”

Tedros was addressing a regular WHO news briefing in Geneva from self-isolation at home after announcing on Twitter that he had been in contact with a person infected with Covid-19.

Governments in Europe have also been told they face a “very, very difficult situation” in controlling rising numbers of Covid-19 cases as their citizens grow weary with renewed restrictions on daily life by WHO's top emergencies expert.

“Clearly people are frustrated, and have every right to be frustrated, and they are fatigued,” Mike Ryan said.

“But governments, particularly in Europe, are facing a very, very difficult situation. We need to push this virus down, take the heat out of this epidemic. Their options are limited.” — Reuters