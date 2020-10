The RIVM said the number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 reached a new high of 10,343. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 — The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 10,300 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) today showed.

The RIVM said the number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 reached a new high of 10,343, while the total number of infections in the country passed 300,000 during the pandemic. — Reuters