Mainland China reports 34 new Covid-19 cases, including 20 in Xinjiang

People line up at a testing site where medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests, after new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 24, 2020. ― Handout via Reuters

BEIJING, July 25 ― China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 24, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said today.

Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day earlier.

As of yesterday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634. ― Reuters