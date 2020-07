Supporters of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood wave Jordanian, Palestinian and Islamic flags, as they shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman August 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

AMMAN, July 16 — Jordan’s top court has dissolved the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, an official said today, citing the group’s failure to “rectify its legal status”.

“The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved and has lost its legal status, for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law,” the official said, requesting anonymity. — AFP