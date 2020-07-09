Brunei implements entry, exit charges at land control posts beginning August

SIBU, July 9 — Brunei Darussalam will impose B$3 (about RM9.18) in exit and entry charges beginning August 1 on all individuals leaving and entering the country through its land control posts.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Finance and Economy Brunei Darussalam said the charges will be imposed under the (Exit and Entry Charges Order 2020) which gives the Controller of the Royal Customs and Excise Department the power to do so.

“The main objective for the implementation of these charges is to standardise payments and charges that have been imposed on the public leaving or entering Brunei Darussalam through air or sea,” he said.

He added that the charge will be imposed on all citizens including the people of Brunei Darussalam intending to leave or enter the country through land control posts either via a vehicle or as a pedestrian.

However, the charge does not apply to persons travelling in a vehicle belonging to the Brunei government or the government of another country for official purposes, vehicles used for the purpose of a funeral, consular staff, staff of the government of Brunei Darussalam on official duty, and children aged two years or less.

The ministry said anyone intending to leave or enter Brunei Darussalam through land control posts must register online through the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s Exit and Entry System (EES) at https://login.bdnsw.gov.bn/ees.

“They must include information on the driver and every passenger, and payment can be made online,” he said.

Anyone intending to travel must also ensure that they possess valid travel documents for at least three months. — Bernama