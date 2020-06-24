Tokyo expects 'large number' of new virus cases today, says governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at a news conference on Tokyo's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 24 — Tokyo will record “quite a large number” of new coronavirus cases today after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

“Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately,” Koike told reporters, adding that test results from the same unnamed company were expected to add to the seven infections found there previously.

In addition, more than 10 positive results are expected from group testing in Shinjuku, Koike said, referring to an area of the Japanese capital known for its night life. — Reuters