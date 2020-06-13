Suicide finding for black man in California stirs anger

People hold placards and raise their fists during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles June 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

CALIFORNIA, June 13 — Police in California yesterday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime.

The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) was still investigating the death of Fuller, who was found by a passerby hanging from a tree a block from the city hall in Palmdale, around 30 miles north of Los Angeles, at about 3.40am on Wednesday.

Captain Ron Shaffer told a televised community meeting yesterday that it appeared Fuller “died by suicide.”

That comment drew an angry response and chants of “speak the truth” and “no peace,” with audience members demanding to know why LASD called it a suicide when the coroner’s report said the case had been “deferred pending additional investigation.”

On social media, the hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller trended on Twitter with users calling for a full investigation of what some speculated was a cover-up of a lynching.

Palmdale City Manager JJ Murphy said in a statement on Thursday he received confirmation Fuller’s death was a suicide. He did not give details, but said many people in the community were “suffering extreme mental anguish” during the coronavirus pandemic.

A GoFundMe page set up by Fuller’s family to cover funeral expenses had raised more than US$110,000 (RM469,755) by yesterday afternoon. A message on it read “Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.” — Reuters

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-5477933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].