Chile sees record Covid-19 cases as minister quarantines

Demonstrators run away from riot police as they clash at a poor neighborhood at a protest to request food parcels from government at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile May 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

SANTIAGO, May 26 — Chile registered a new high for coronavirus cases yesterday, with nearly 5,000 infections in 24 hours, including that of a minister in President Sebastian Pinera's government.

Health authorities announced they had registered 4,895 new infections in the South American country and 43 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno said he was among those with the disease.

“I have been informed that the Covid-19 test I had a few days ago was positive,” Moreno said on Twitter, adding that he had no symptoms so far.

The 63-year-old minister had placed himself in quarantine after one of his staff tested positive.

Three other ministers, who had self-quarantined after being in contact with infected people, all tested negative and resumed work.

Chile suffered a surge in infections last week, prompting the government to order the lockdown of Santiago.

The capital is the main focus of the pandemic in Chile, with 90 per cent of the country's 74,000 cases.

Last week, the Senate was closed after three senators tested positive for the coronavirus. Sessions were held by video conference. — AFP