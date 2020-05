Russia's death toll has reached 1,356 so far. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 4 —The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said today.

It also reported 76 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356. — Reuters